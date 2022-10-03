Charlottetown police have a man in custody after an alleged case of child abduction over the weekend.

Police told CBC News a 911 call came in about 1:30 p.m. AT on Sunday.

A woman's ex-husband had allegedly assaulted her, threatened to kill her, and then taken off in the woman's car, with their two children inside it.

Charlottetown police say they alerted all police agencies on PEI, and the major crimes unit began to prepare an Amber Alert. That's an emergency notification that provides the public with information about missing children who are thought to be in danger after an abduction.

But police say the 38-year-old man was located within about two hours and taken into custody, so the Amber Alert was not issued.

Police say the two young children were not hurt.

The man is being held in custody, pending a show-cause hearing that will be held in provincial court in front of a justice of the peace.