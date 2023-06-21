Attempted murder charge laid following P.E.I. Amber Alert

An eastern P.E.I. man faces eight charges, including attempted murder, after an Amber Alert was issued early Tuesday morning.

RCMP issued an Amber Alert at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, saying a man had reportedly abducted a girl.

The girl was found safe in Souris a few hours later and the man was taken into custody without incident, RCMP said.

That man now faces eight charges:

Attempted murder (against an adult, according to RCMP).

Pointing a firearm.

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

Possession of a firearm without a licence.

Possession of prohibited weapon.

Uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death.

Theft of a motor vehicle.

Breaches of court orders.

CBC News is not naming the accused to protect the identity of the child. The man remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Georgetown provincial court Thursday morning.

The incident also involved a woman who police initially believe had also been abducted, but was later found safe.

There were no injuries in the incident, police said Tuesday.