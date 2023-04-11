Accused in Amber Alert case pleads not guilty to all charges

A P.E.I. man accused of trying to kill the mother of his child in late June pleaded not guilty to all charges against him in Charlottetown Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Andrew Blaisdell is facing an attempted murder charge and several others tied to an incident in eastern P.E.I. that led police to issue an Amber Alert.

Blaisdell is currently in custody and made his court appearance by video from jail in Charlottetown.

In court Tuesday, Blaisdell pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, including:

Attempted murder.

Pointing a firearm.

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Possession of a firearm without a licence.

Possession of a prohibited weapon.

Uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death.

Theft of a motor vehicle.

Breach of court orders.

Blaisdell reaffirmed his choice for the charges to be heard by a judge and jury in P.E.I.'s Supreme Court.

On June 20 at 4:30 a.m. AT, RCMP issued an Amber Alert, saying a man had reportedly abducted a girl.

RCMP said they were alerted to an altercation at a house in eastern P.E.I. at about 1:30 that morning. No one was at the home when officers arrived.

Police allege Blaisdell fired a shotgun at the mother of his daughter, missed, and then held his daughter at gunpoint before taking off with her.

Blaisdell and the girl, who was nine at the time, were found at a home in Souris about an hour after the Amber Alert was issued.

The alert originally said both the woman and child had been abducted, but officers determined the woman hadn't been taken shortly before Blaisdell's arrest.

Blaisdell is due back in court on Oct. 17.