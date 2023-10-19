U.S. ambassador's trip to P.E.I. no 'fly-by' visit

David Cohen, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, is on P.E.I. this week, part of a national tour to get to know the country better.

"I got some pretty good advice before I left Washington to come to Canada, which was to always remember that the president did not nominate me to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Ottawa," Cohen told Island Morning host Mitch Cormier.

"It's really important to get out of the Ottawa bubble."

Diversity is one of Canada's great strengths, he said. What he has heard about agriculture, fishing and tourism on the Island is very different from what he is hearing in Ottawa.

U.S. Ambassador David Cohen dropped by the Island Morning studio to talk to host Mitch Cormier. (Richie Bulger/CBC)

"It's so much more valuable to hear from the people who are doing the business and living the life," said Cohen.

Trade between Canada and the United States is worth about $3.25 billion a day, Cohen noted, and that is just part of a relationship that includes mutual defence agreements, intelligence sharing, and management of the world's longest undefended border.

And while there are huge issues on the table, Cohen said that doesn't mean matters of interest to Prince Edward Island, such as the continuing ban on the export of P.E.I. seed potatoes, have to get lost.

"I am very well positioned to be able to make sure that I am advocating and protecting the trade that takes place between P.E.I. and the United States, and even down to the more micro level of the potato trade," he said.

Cohen has met with members of the government, including Agriculture Minister Bloyce Thompson while on the Island, but said while this is his first visit to P.E.I., it is not his first meeting with P.E.I. government officials. He has also met with them in Ottawa.

This trip to the Island is not the beginning or the end of his relationship with P.E.I., he said.

"I don't believe in fly-by visits," said Cohen.

"You know, here I am, wave, give a speech and you'll never see or hear from me again. I really try and create a deep relationship so I understand what's going on."

Cohen said he wants government, business and non-profit leaders to feel comfortable reaching out to him.