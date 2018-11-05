Charlottetown's Alysha Corrigan joins Canada's rugby squad

Alysha Corrigan has been named as one of a key group of young players who will be on the pitch for Canada's women's rugby team tour of the U.K. later this month.

Thirty-one players have been named to the squad for the four-game tour, which coach Sandro Fiorino said will provide important experience for younger players — and he specifically names Corrigan — as Canada prepares for the 2021 World Cup.

Canada's 15s team will play four games in four different locations over 12 days.

The first game is Sunday, Nov. 18 against England.

With 31 players making the trip, Fiorino said he expects the women to share the load during the busy, 12-day schedule.

More P.E.I. news