Islander in Alberta forced to leave home because of wildfire

Thousands have had to leave their homes in Alberta because of a wildfire. Fire crews are fighting to protect the northern Alberta town of High Level, where Islander Amy Scott now lives with her boyfriend and son.

The three of them left Monday.

"We left around noon but the town itself was evacuated around 4 p.m.," Scott told CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.

The fire is ranked as a Level 6, the highest on the wildfire intensity scale. Increased fire danger is common during the spring because of the abundance of dry, flammable materials.

Fire has not reached town

The fire has not yet managed to reach High Level, but to prepare for any shifts in wind, which could bring the fire closer more quickly, the town is using sprinklers on properties and local firefighters have set up barriers.

A special air-quality assessment has been issued for the area, with smoke from the fire causing poor air quality and reduced visibility.

Smoke could be seen from Scott's home in High Level, Alta., and she says it only got thicker. (Amy Scott)

Most of Scott's family is back on P.E.I. She said she is staying at her friend's parents' house in the village of Eaglesham, about four hours south of her home.

"We have about 15 of us here. We are kind of in between here and a hotel in Peace River, but most days we are all here."

There are nine children among the 15 staying together, all of them from High Level, Scott said.

"We're doing okay. We are together and we are safe. We are really missing home and the normalcy of routine and life."

Prepared early

Scott said she was prepared to leave and had been watching the fire for days as "it was growing rapidly."

"I just started picking up our important documents, getting things ready. Every day it kind of looked a little worse outside, so I'd start pulling more things out."

Scott says the smoke was thick the day she had to leave her home. (Amy Scott)

Suitcases were already packed the day of the evacuation, Scott said. She said it was quite smoky that day, and their home lost power.

"As soon as the power went out and didn't come back on we knew it was time to pack the car."

Scott's son is 11, and she said he was scared when they were forced to leave.

"He's really worried about his friends and stuff, but I assured him everyone is safe and everyone is out of town and they are all doing okay."

No return date

Even though the fire has not reached High Level, Scott said she is worried about her home.

"I'm still pretty worried. Like a shift in the wind could change everything, but right now we are fingers-crossed that the firefighters are doing a lot of things to help."

Scott, left, is from P.E.I. but now lives in Alberta with her son Logan McFarlane, and boyfriend, Mike Shepherd. (Amy Scott)

Scott said officials told her they don't know when people will be able to return home.

Five Island forest firefighters are leaving for Alberta this weekend to help with the increasingly serious wildfire situation, a news release from the government of P.E.I. said.

More P.E.I. news