UPEI celebrates history as Canada scores for 1st time in men's World Cup

When Alphonso Davies scored the first goal for Canada in its men's World Cup history, the cheers were so loud some may have thought classes just ended for the semester.

But is was just a couple dozen soccer fans revelling in the moment.

Though Canada would go on to lose 4-1 to Croatia and be denied a spot in the next round, the excitement and significance of the goal was not lost on them.

"I don't think anybody really saw that coming considering they haven't scored a goal yet," said first-year student Sebastian Barrington.

"It means a lot for sure, you know, to be the first ever Canadian to score at the World Cup.… A lot of players will definitely look up to him in the future."

UPEI student Sebastian Barrington says a lot of players will look up to Alphonso Davies. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Davies put Canada up 1-0 when he headed the ball past the Croatia keeper just 67 seconds into the game.

But Croatia, ranked 12th in the world and the heavy favourite over 41st-ranked Canada, rallied to win the match in Qatar.

It's Canada's first appearance in the World Cup tournament in 36 years. On Wednesday, they lost 1-0 to Belgium and needed at least a tie against Croatia for a chance to move into the next round.

Jonathan Vos, with his son, Andrew, says Canada has earned respect at the World Cup. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Jonathan Vos and his son, Andrew, were among the crowd watching the game at UPEI.

He said Canada's performance is bringing positive attention to the country, and he hopes it inspires young fans to get out on the pitch.

"They're showing they can compete … so, I think the long-term legacy of this will hopefully hold strong throughout the country."

Canada plays Morocco in its last tournament game on Thursday.