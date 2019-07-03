'One of our bright lights': Alma MacDougall dead at 60

Mi'kmaq elder Alma MacDougall — registered nurse, president of the Aboriginal Women's Association of P.E.I., advocate for Indigenous people — died Sunday in Charlottetown.

MacDougall worked to support the health of P.E.I. Mi'kmaq, was involved in the Inquiry on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and earned a governor general's medal for her volunteer work.

"It's one of our bright lights that's just been put out," said Gilbert Sark, adding MacDougall was like a second mother to him.

"She was always there to help. She was always around. For advice or spiritual advice and just to be that friend help you out."

Sark said MacDougall was willing to sacrifice her own health in order to help others. She had a way of making everyone feel like family, and of announcing her presence with her laugh.

MacDougall's funeral service will be held at Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home on Saturday at 10 a.m.