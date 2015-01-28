Islanders with food allergies need specialist, say national groups
Two national groups are pushing Prince Edward Island to hire an allergy specialist.
Food Allergy Canada and the Canadian Society of Allergy and Clinical Immunology have made the request to the Department of Health.
Jennifer Gerdts, executive director of Food Allergy Canada, said the group is hearing from Islanders with allergies who say they'd like to see more services on P.E.I.
"The allergist is best suited to diagnose and support those living with food allergies, so they can live safely and confidently," said Gerdts.
In a statement, the Department of Health said Islanders can access an allergist through referral services in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, and the services are being reviewed.
"PEI is currently looking at what the needs are for clinical immunology and allergy services for Islanders," the statement said.
An allergist from the IWK provides clinics for pediatric patients, the statement said, and that allergist is also providing education to QEH staff and pediatricians.
Gerdts said there is an allergist who's expressed interest in coming to P.E.I., and both allergy groups are supporting that application.
