Island man sentenced to 4 years prison for sexual crimes, escape from custody

A P.E.I. man who molested a teenage girl and raped another has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.

Allen Victor Jefferson, 48, pleaded guilty to sexual interference, sexual assault, falsely reporting a crime, and escape from custody.

"This is a sick individual," said Crown prosecutor John Diamond at a sentencing hearing Friday in P.E.I. Supreme Court in Charlottetown.

Diamond read an agreed statement of facts into the court record, to recount the series of events that took place.

Reports of abduction, torture

On Jan. 9 the teenage girl — who is under 16 and not related to Jefferson — disclosed to her mother that Jefferson had inappropriately touched her. The mother confronted Jefferson by phone. He denied any wrongdoing.

The next day, Jefferson's partner called Queens District RCMP to report that Jefferson had been taken hostage and drugged. She told RCMP she had received emails from someone called Luke, saying he had Jefferson "tied to a pole and were torturing him."

Before police arrived, Jefferson's partner got a call from the teenage girl's mother informing her of the alleged sexual touching. When police arrived at Jefferson's home, his partner told them Jefferson was "getting what he deserved as a sex offender."

As police continued their investigation into Jefferson's reported abduction, they found his vehicle parked in Borden-Carleton behind a liquor store. Surveillance video showed he'd taken off to New Brunswick.

The RCMP tech-crime unit discovered Jefferson had sent emails posing as Luke in the past. On Jan. 13, Jefferson was arrested in New Brunswick and brought back to the Island.

Escape from custody

The next day, while being fingerprinted at the Maypoint RCMP detachment in Charlottetown, Jefferson was left unattended for a few minutes. He slipped out a door and was on the loose until RCMP arrested him at the Tim Horton's in Cornwall eight hours later.

Allen Victor Jefferson leaves court Jan. 15, 2019. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Court heard Friday that the assault on the girl took place last November. According to facts read out in court Jefferson manipulated the girl into believing she might have been sexually assaulted by someone.

Jefferson convinced the girl to lie down on a bed and take her pants off, so he could check, and he used his hands to examine her vagina.

Court also heard that Jefferson sent emails posing as Luke to the girl, asking for "pictures of a penis in her vagina" and offering her a million dollars to send them — an amount that grew as time went on. Court also heard Jefferson put pressure on the girl to send the pictures, telling her they were "losing out on the money." The girl never did send photos.

'I have been trapped in fear'

An audio recording made by the girl was played in court Friday.

"I can't believe I trusted him," the girl said, choking back tears. "I have been trapped in fear, fear that he will come for me and my family.... I hope we prevent him from doing this to more kids out there."

The girl's mother also spoke in court Friday.

She described the trauma her daughter has endured. She also expressed frustration that her child was victimized by a man who had a previous conviction for a sexual offence.

"I feel let down by people who were well aware of his character and his previous record," she said. "How did he manage to manipulate all the people who are supposed to be trained on how to deal with criminals?"

There obviously is premeditation in the facts before the court. — Thane MacEachern, defence lawyer

As a result of media coverage, another victim came forward in February to report she'd been sexually assaulted by Jefferson several years earlier.

That girl was 17 at the time. Jefferson asked her to his home to babysit but when they got there, the house was empty. Jefferson raped the girl in a bedroom.

The names of the victims are protected by a court-ordered publication ban.

Previous conviction

"He has a history of situations dealing with other children," said Diamond. "This is not his first offence."

Jefferson was previously convicted in 2001 and sentenced to four years in prison in New Brunswick for sexual interference with a minor. After being released from prison, he moved to P.E.I. for treatment for his sexual deviancy. Court heard Friday that he did complete treatment.

However, he was sentenced in 2010 to 15 days in custody for failing to register on P.E.I. as a sex offender.

Jefferson didn't say anything in court, but his lawyer said Jefferson knows what he did was wrong. Jefferson's lawyer told court Jefferson "certainly has psychiatric issues."

"He hopes some of his underlying issues will be addressed in federal prison," said defence lawyer Thane MacEachern. "There obviously is premeditation in the facts before the court. This is quite serious."

In addition to the sentence of four years and four months, Jefferson will be on the national sex offender registry for life.

