Stratford, P.E.I. man faces 10 new sex-related charges involving minors

RCMP have laid 10 new charges against Allen Victor Jefferson, 48, of Stratford, P.E.I. who has been in custody since January on sex-related charges.

Jefferson was arrested in New Brunswick in January and brought back to P.E.I. on two counts of sexually touching a minor and a charge of mischief for misleading police by reporting a kidnapping.

When he was being formally charged at the RCMP's Maypoint detachment, he escaped from custody. He was arrested a few hours later and charged with escaping from custody.

After those charges were laid, RCMP say two new complainants came forward with other allegations. After investigating their complaints RCMP laid 10 new charges on May 3.

Some allegations date back to 2012

Jefferson is charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation and sexual interference related to one complainant. Those allegations relate to events in 2012.

There are two other charges related to another complainant: a sexual assault in 2018 and making child pornography in 2013.

In addition, RCMP filed fresh charges related to the first set of charges laid back in January. They include two counts of sexual assault, two counts of luring over the internet, and one of providing child pornography to a minor.

Jefferson was not in provincial court Monday.

He'll remain in custody until his next court appearance June 5.

More P.E.I. news: