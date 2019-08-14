Stratford man pleads guilty to sexual assault, escaping custody

A Stratford, P.E.I., man has pleaded guilty to sex-related charges and escaping custody.

Allen Victor Jefferson, 48, pleaded guilty to four charges Wednesday in P.E.I. Supreme Court. Those charges are sexual assault, touching a person under 16 for a sexual purpose, escaping custody and public mischief.

Eleven other charges against him were stayed.

Jefferson was arrested in New Brunswick in January. While being formally charged at the RCMP's Maypoint detachment in Charlottetown he escaped custody. He was picked up a few hours later.

Jefferson has been in custody since then and will remain in custody until his sentencing, which has been set for Nov. 1.

