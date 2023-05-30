P.E.I. fire chief describes 'unbelievable' destruction of N.S. wildfire

A fire crew from New London, P.E.I., is back on the Island after a few days of fighting the forest fire outside Halifax.

New London Chief Allen Cole led a group of four to provide some respite to Nova Scotia firefighters.

"They were getting kind of stretched and tired and we thought we could just go over and give them a hand. Give them a little break if we could," said Cole.

"We gathered up a crew and away we went."

Cole and his colleagues were on the front lines of the fire in Tantallon on Wednesday. The fire burned out of control for a week, consuming about 950 hectares. After a weekend rainfall it is now considered contained.

The fire damaged or destroyed an estimated 200 buildings, including 150 homes.

"It's just hard to believe," said Cole.

"It will burn three or four houses right side by side and then skip a couple and burn some more on the other side of the road. Like, It's just unbelievable how the forest fire reacts."

A fire in Shelburne County is still considered out of control. (Communications Nova Scotia)

Cole said he doesn't have much experience with wildfires, and it is a very different kind of battle.

"It's amazing how fast it travels. The sound of it coming toward you, it's an eye-opener," he said.

"With a structural fire you kind of know where it's going and what to do, but a wildfire, it just kind of goes on its own."

While the Tantallon fire is contained, a fire in Nova Scotia's Shelburne County is still considered out of control. At 24,890 hectares, it is the largest wildfire on record for Nova Scotia. Local residents are optimistic, however, that rain in the forecast will soon have the fire under control.

If they are needed, Cole said New London Fire Company is ready to return to Nova Scotia.