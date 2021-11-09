RCMP investigating alleged sexual crimes against minors in eastern P.E.I.

P.E.I. Kings District RCMP are investigating allegations of sexual crimes against four young girls in the area.

One man is in custody and has been charged with 15 sex-related offences.

RCMP are working with Child and Family Services in the Three Rivers area on this case.

"That's a very important part of an investigation like this, to work together with Child and Family Services," said RCMP Sgt. Leanne Butler.

"Their social workers and our specially trained members do all the interviews with the children."

RCMP Sgt. Leanne Butler says they began investigating the case after someone complained to their office. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

Butler said they are also working with Victim Services, which is supporting the minors.

RCMP won't give the name of the man in custody, but said he is in his mid-50s.

"Due to the sensitivity of the case and to respect the victims, we aren't releasing his name at this time," said Butler.

The RCMP began investigating the case after someone complained to their office.

Our biggest priority in cases like this is making sure that the children are protected. — RCMP Sgt. Leanne Butler

Butler said interviews with alleged victims and potential witnesses are underway.

The interviews with the children involved are done with plainclothes police officers and don't take place at the police station, she said.

"We try to make the kids as comfortable as we can," said Butler.

"Our biggest priority in cases like this is making sure that the children are protected and not further victimized in the process. And that's very important to us."

Suspect in court

RCMP have also executed a search warrant, she said.

"Some of the evidence from that will be used as evidence and some will be further investigated," said Butler.

Because the man is being held in custody, Butler said there is no further risk to other children.

The man is slated to appear in provincial court in Georgetown on Nov. 25.