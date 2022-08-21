Driver hits pedestrian, damages restaurant building in Charlottetown

A driver hit a pedestrian and damaged a restaurant building in Charlottetown early Sunday.

City police say the driver showed signs of impairment and has been charged for refusing to provide a breath sample.

Police say that a Jeep operated by a 34-year-old man from Ontario crashed against the front entrance of Water Street Fish & Chips at around 1:50 a.m.

A 20-year-old pedestrian was pinned between the vehicle and the building. The person was taken to hospital and later released with non-life-threatening injuries.

"The driver displayed signs of impairment by alcohol and he was arrested on scene," said Cpl. Robert Larter. "Officers made a demand for samples of his breath, which he refused to comply with."

The driver was taken to the provincial correctional centre and later released. He's scheduled to appear in court at a later date.