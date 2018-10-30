P.E.I. farmer Allan Ling inducted posthumously to Atlantic Agricultural Hall of Fame

A P.E.I. farmer was recently recognized posthumously for his contributions to Island agriculture.

David (Allan) Ling died in April 2018, but just days before he died, he learned he had been nominated to the Atlantic Agricultural Hall of Fame.

"He was quite pleased." said his brother, Melvin Ling.

Decades of farming

Allan and Melvin farmed together nearly all their lives, on the family farm in Wheatley River, P.E.I.

"I've said sometimes we went from playing with the toy tractors to playing with the real tractors," Melvin said.

In 1973 they co-founded Lingdale Farms, starting with hogs, beef cattle, grain and hay. Melvin says as their farm evolved and expanded, Allan experimented with many different grains.

Over the years Allan was involved with organizations including the National Farmers Union, the PEI Grain Elevators, the Atlantic Grains Council, and more.

Remembered by friends

David Mol, president of the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture, was also close friends with Allan.

Mol said he was impressed with Allan's work with various organizations, and his commitment to his "fellow farmer."

"Allan was always one who would look at the whole picture, and not just the interests of one particular party. And usually it's that sort of view that brings forward a finished result."

Mol believes Allan's commitment to promoting research while in his role as chair of the Atlantic Grains Council will serve as his lasting legacy.

'Quite an honour'

At a ceremony in Nova Scotia earlier this month, the four inductees — one from each Atlantic province — were honoured. Melvin attended the ceremony along with some family members, and accepted his brother's certificate.

"The family was all quite pleased with it," Melvin said.

"It's quite an honour. We've known different members that had been nominated too over the past few years. It is, it's quite an honour."

Melvin continues to operate their farm.

