All weather warnings end for P.E.I. following Dorian's visit

The worst of the storm has passed.

As thousands of Islanders continue to endure the aftermath of Dorian, all weather warnings have ended for Prince Edward Island, says CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

Conditions are expected to improve with some sunshine this afternoon, Scotland said. Islanders will notice winds gradually ease off as well.

"Even though winds are easing, westerly winds will remain quite gusty with sustained winds from 30 to 40 km/h through the afternoon," he said. "Islanders can expect gusts from 50 to 60 km/h."

Temperatures will stay in the mid-teens for the afternoon and dip down to around 9 or 10 degrees for inland areas and stay in the low double digits near the water, Scotland said.

While it might seem jarring in the wake of Dorian's powerful winds and heavy rain, sunny conditions are in the forecast for the Island on Monday, he said, with temperatures returning back into the high teens.

All WARNINGS for P.E.I. have ENDED. Winds are easing but remain quite gusty this afternoon (gusts to 60 km/h possible) & some sun returns with further clearing tonight. Temperatures dip down around 10°C overnight. Sunny & near-seasonal on Monday. I'm off now to start my clean-up. <a href="https://t.co/O7TByC1jDB">pic.twitter.com/O7TByC1jDB</a> —@JayScotland

"Aside from some brisk westerly winds this afternoon, conditions will continue to improve for clean up and restoration crews across the Island," Scotland said.

