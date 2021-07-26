P.E.I. Sports Hall of Fame member, hotelier Alfred Groom, dies at 84

One of the first inductees to the P.E.I. Sports Hall of Fame, Alfred Groom, died last week at the age of 84.

Groom was a three-time Canadian pole vaulting champion and broke the Canadian record twice, the last time in 1962. He represented Canada at the Commonwealth Games that same year, one of a number of times he represented the country internationally.

In 1968, he was one of the first people to be named to the P.E.I. Sports Hall of Fame.

Groom owned two hotels in Summerside, and was active in the tourism industry.

In 2008, Groom was president of the Island Games Association of P.E.I., and was leading a bid to bring the international event to the Island in 2013. That bid broke down in a dispute with the provincial government over control of the games.

The family is requesting memorial donations to the P.E.I. Sports Hall of Fame.

More from CBC P.E.I.