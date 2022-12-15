One dead in house fire in Alexandra, P.E.I.

A fatal house fire in Alexandra, P.E.I., is being investigated by RCMP.

RCMP and the local fire department responded to a call about a fire on MacLennan Road at about 7 p.m. Wednesday. On arrival, they found the house to be fully engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was extinguished, human remains were found inside, according to an RCMP news release. The release did not provide details of the age or sex of the victim.

The RCMP investigation is being assisted by the provincial Fire Marshal's Office and the provincial coroner, and includes RCMP drone and forensic identification services.

The fire is not considered to be suspicious at this time.