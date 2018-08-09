Injured farm worker thankful for support of friends and family

Alex Gallant may have lost his foot in a farm accident, but he still has his friends and family back on P.E.I.

The 21-year-old moved from O'Leary to Alberta for work a year ago. He is now recovering in hospital after having his left leg amputated below the knee.

"I went to unhook a machine, it fell off the jack and crushed my foot. It was a matter of a couple of days where infection kicked in. It got into my blood and was just slowly killing me so they had to make a call," said Gallant.

"I'm not really religious but I believe God will put us up to what we can go through and what we can handle, and I guess it's just another task for me to pull through and show some strength."

Back to work ASAP

Gallant said he's found that strength with the help of others. A GoFundMe campaign surpassed its $10,000 goal within days.

That money will be used to help cover the costs of his family visiting him in Red Deer. He plans to travel back to P.E.I. when he's out of hospital.

He's being fitted for a prosthetic this week and hopes to be back working on the farm as soon as possible.

