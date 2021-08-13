Alex Clark running again for federal Greens in Egmont

Summerside craft beer brewer and restaurateur Alex Clark will be running for the federal Green Party in Egmont.

Clark owns and operates Evermoore Brewing Co., located in the city's downtown. He says his main goal is to see the community grow "stronger than it was before" after COVID-19.

"As a small business owner, I'm still very engaged in the community," he said.

"COVID has certainly dampened some of our spirits, mine included at times. But now that we're coming out of this I still want to be involved, I still want to see my community thrive and I still want to work hard to see those results that I think we deserve here."

He said his main focus will be to help the Island's tourism industry bounce back from the effects of the pandemic, with a look toward finding new markets and other ways to grow.

Clark previously ran as the Green candidate for the riding in 2019, where he finished third after taking 19 per cent of the vote. Liberal incumbent Bobby Morrissey ended up winning re-election.

CBC News is reporting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to call an election Sunday.

