Don't be alarmed, it's only a test
PEI

Don't be alarmed, it's only a test

Alert Ready, Canada's national alerting system, is conducting a test Wednesday of how the system reaches mobile devices.

Alert Ready conducting a survey about the test

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
The alert will go out at 12:55 p.m. AT (John Robertson/CBC)

Compatible phones will receive a text message at 12:55 p.m. AT.

There is no need to respond to the test.

Alert Ready has hired a third party to conduct a survey about the effectiveness of the test.

People wishing to take the survey can sign up on the Alert Ready web site.

