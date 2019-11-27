Don't be alarmed, it's only a test

Alert Ready, Canada's national alerting system, is conducting a test Wednesday of how the system reaches mobile devices.

Compatible phones will receive a text message at 12:55 p.m. AT.

There is no need to respond to the test.

Alert Ready has hired a third party to conduct a survey about the effectiveness of the test.

People wishing to take the survey can sign up on the Alert Ready web site.

