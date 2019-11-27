Don't be alarmed, it's only a test
Alert Ready, Canada's national alerting system, is conducting a test Wednesday of how the system reaches mobile devices.
Alert Ready conducting a survey about the test
Alert Ready, Canada's national alerting system, is conducting a test Wednesday of how the system reaches mobile devices.
Compatible phones will receive a text message at 12:55 p.m. AT.
There is no need to respond to the test.
Alert Ready has hired a third party to conduct a survey about the effectiveness of the test.
People wishing to take the survey can sign up on the Alert Ready web site.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.