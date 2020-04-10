Some Islanders may have received COVID-19 alert meant for Nova Scotia

Some Islanders may have heard an alert over the radio or had one sent to their phone on Friday telling them to stay home and stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to the P.E.I. Public Safety Twitter page, the alert came from the Nova Scotia Provincial Coordination Centre.

The alert was sent out at 11 a.m. on radio, TV and to cellphones.

The alert said people should only leave their homes for essential groceries, prescriptions or medical appointments.

Quick heads up - Nova Scotia Provincial Coordination Centre (EMO) will be conducting a public alert at 11am today on radio, tv and cell phones. There is a chance that it may show up on some cell phones on PEI. —@PEIPublicSafety

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

