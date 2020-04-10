Skip to Main Content
Some Islanders may have received COVID-19 alert meant for Nova Scotia
According to the P.E.I. Public Safety Twitter page, some Islanders may have received the alert from the Nova Scotia Provincial Coordination Centre.

Emergency alert went out at 11 a.m. to TV, radio and cellphones

CBC News ·
The emergency alert from Nova Scotia went out at 11 a.m. on radio, TV and to cellphones. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Some Islanders may have heard an alert over the radio or had one sent to their phone on Friday telling them to stay home and stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to the P.E.I. Public Safety Twitter page, the alert came from the Nova Scotia Provincial Coordination Centre.

The alert was sent out at 11 a.m. on radio, TV and to cellphones.

The alert said people should only leave their homes for essential groceries, prescriptions or medical appointments.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

  • Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
  • Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.
  • Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

