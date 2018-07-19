P.E.I. alcohol sales lowest in Canada
Prince Edward Islanders spend less money on alcoholic beverages than anyone in Canada, according to a recent report by Statistics Canada.
People in Newfoundland and Labrador spending the most
Prince Edward Islanders spend less money on alcoholic beverages than anyone in Canada, according to a recent report by Statistics Canada.
The report found Islanders spend $614.70 per capita on liquor. The national average was $756.90.
Residents of Newfoundland and Labrador spent the most. At $1,029.20, it was the only province spending more than $1,000 per capita.
Islanders were spending far less on wine than the national average.
While spending was about 90 per cent of the national average for spirits and beer, it was only 63 per cent of the national average for wine.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.