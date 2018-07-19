P.E.I. alcohol sales lowest in Canada

Prince Edward Islanders spend less money on alcoholic beverages than anyone in Canada, according to a recent report by Statistics Canada.

The report found Islanders spend $614.70 per capita on liquor. The national average was $756.90.

Residents of Newfoundland and Labrador spent the most. At $1,029.20, it was the only province spending more than $1,000 per capita.

Islanders were spending far less on wine than the national average.

While spending was about 90 per cent of the national average for spirits and beer, it was only 63 per cent of the national average for wine.

More P.E.I. news