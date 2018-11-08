Alcide Bernard appointed as Wellington mayor

Municipal elections on P.E.I. came and went on Monday with no one offering for the mayor's position in the West Prince community of Wellington, so current council chair Alcide Bernard will continue as the community's leader.

Communities Minister Richard Brown appointed Bernard to a four-year term.

"I had indicated I would be prepared to continue at least in the short term to ensure a smooth transition," said Bernard.

"I just felt that it was important and unfortunately nobody else came forward."

'We'll do our share'

Bernard said there are a number of ongoing issues in the community that need attention, including talks of amalgamating with other Acadian communities in the area, the Congrès Mondiale Acadien next summer, and some infrastructure projects.

"We've got to keep the community running so we'll do our share," he said.

Brown had extended the deadline for nominations an extra week in advance of Monday's election, but still no one stepped forward. Under the new Municipal Government Act, that left it up to the minister to make an appointment.

With files from Jessica Doria-Brown