No ER care at Western Hospital in Alberton until Saturday morning

The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed until 8 a.m. AT on Saturday, Aug.27.

Health P.E.I. said in a release Friday that the closure — which began early Friday afternoon — is due to a temporary lack of staff.

The hospital has been facing severe staff shortages.

On Aug.1, Health P.E.I. made the decision to close its Collaborative Emergency Centre, which operates between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. AT, until Sept. 15.

The emergency department normally operates between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m AT.

Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C (100.4 F) or higher.

If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on the best course of action.