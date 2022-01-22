Western Hospital emergency department closing overnight for 3rd time this week
The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton will be closed overnight once again this weekend.
Emergency department will reopen Sunday at 8 a.m.
The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed overnight once again this weekend.
The emergency department as well as the hospital's collaborative emergency centre will stop operations on Saturday at 4 p.m. due to an electrical system upgrade.
The emergency department will resume operations Sunday at 8 a.m.
Hospital emergency services closed Monday night and Tuesday night due to a lack of staffing.
The province says people experiencing emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek other emergency services.
