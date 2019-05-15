Alberton forced to scramble due to 4 resignations

The town of Alberton, P.E.I., will have its council cut in half.

Along with Susan Wallace-Flynn, the chief administrative officer, announcing her retirement after 35 years in the position, three councillors are planning to exit.

After Monday's regular meeting, Wallace-Flynn informed councillors she decided to retire effective June 21.

With three council members leaving, three councillors remain along with Mayor David Gordon.

It is just enough members to continue to conduct meetings.

"We still can form council," said Gordon. "We still have a quorum with the three councillors we still have and myself."

Health issues and move cause resignations

Gordon said he wasn't at Monday's meeting because of the flu.

At the weekly meeting, Coun. Claudia Gallant announced she is leaving at the end of June. Gordon said he was informed prior to the meeting that Gallant and her husband are moving.

Gordon said he was approached on Tuesday by Coun. David Cahill and was told he has some health issues. He was​​​​​​ first elected to council in 1988.

"He did a great job as councillor. He was my deputy mayor," Gordon said.

Gordon was approached on Wednesday by Coun. Donnie Bernard, who said he, too, would be resigning due to health concerns.

Gordon says he has contacted Elections P.E.I. about byelections to fill council seats. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Next steps

Bernard will remain on council until June 30, Gordon said.

"Everyone's health is the most important thing in your life," Gordon said of the resignations. He said he didn't want anyone getting sick over council.

Gordon said the town is advertising for a chief administrative officer on its website, but he has already received some applications.

He has been in contact with Elections P.E.I. about byelections to replace the councillors, he said.

More P.E.I. news