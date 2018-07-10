Western P.E.I. gets burst of hail, lightning, heavy rain

A hot day in western P.E.I. turned stormy late Tuesday afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Prince County at 4:23 p.m. In some areas, the weather had already turned.

The Alberton and Tignish areas saw a torrent of hail, heavy rain, thunder and lightning.

Scott Profit posted a video to Facebook of Profit's Ultramar in Tignish being struck by lightning.

Maritime Electric's Kim Griffin said about 140 customers lost power.

Some customers said it was the worst weather they had seen in some time and came on very quickly, Griffin said.

Western P.E.I. was hit with a sudden hail storm Tuesday afternoon. (Ellen Macleod/Facebook)

The severe thunderstorm watch has since ended.

More P.E.I. news