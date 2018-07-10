Skip to Main Content
Western P.E.I. gets burst of hail, lightning, heavy rain
A hot day in western P.E.I. turned stormy late Tuesday afternoon.

Maritime Electric says 140 customers without power

CBC News ·
The storm clouds rolled in quickly Tuesday afternoon. (Christopher Howeth/Facebook)

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Prince County at 4:23 p.m. In some areas, the weather had already turned.

The Alberton and Tignish areas saw a torrent of hail, heavy rain, thunder and lightning.

Scott Profit posted a video to Facebook of Profit's Ultramar in Tignish being struck by lightning.

Maritime Electric's Kim Griffin said about 140 customers lost power.

Some customers said it was the worst weather they had seen in some time and came on very quickly, Griffin said.

Western P.E.I. was hit with a sudden hail storm Tuesday afternoon. (Ellen Macleod/Facebook)

The severe thunderstorm watch has since ended.

