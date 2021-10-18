New search and rescue boat gives ability to respond to more emergencies in western P.E.I.

The fire department in Alberton, P.E.I., is now able to respond to more on-water emergencies, thanks to its new search and rescue boat.

Fire chief Shannon Dumville said they were noticing an increase in water-related emergency calls in the area and there were times in the past when he and his volunteer firefighters were not able to respond the way they wanted to.

"In light of recent events, we noticed there was a deficiency in water response in West Prince," Dumville said.

Dumville says a lot of the members have a water background as well, either their own pleasure craft or they make their living on the water, fishing lobsters or snow crab. (Submitted by Alberton Fire Department)

"We did have a small boat at one time, more so for inland streams, but larger-scale incidents, we were standing on the shore, unable to respond."

Dumville said his department could reach out to civilians, but that was also sometimes a challenge.

"We could call on Good Samaritans. Unfortunately, sometimes that was time-consuming as well, depending on the time of day."

Fast fundraiser

The fire department raised the $120,000 for the new inflatable boat in less than a week, including $30,000 from the provincial government and what the fire chief calls sizeable donations from the Town of Alberton and surrounding communities.

"There was a goal in mind and we actually met and exceeded that goal, therefore we were able to buy a little bit more equipment," Dumville said

"Flotation suits, helmets, PFDs, and we were able to buy extra equipment to go with the boat. Some of that money did go towards extra training as well. So, yeah, we're very, very well pleased."

"West Prince has always has been a tight-knit community," Dumville said.

"When it was explained that there was a deficiency, that we did need something like this in place, people in West Prince definitely stepped up for sure."

Coast Guard training

Dumville said 14 of the department's 33 members are now trained in small-vessel operations through the Canadian Coast Guard, with training sessions both in Alberton and Charlottetown.

Alberton volunteer firefighters practice a rescue with their new search and rescue boat. (Submitted by Alberton Fire Department)

"A lot of our members do have water background as well, whether it's their own pleasure craft, or they make their living on the water, fishing lobsters or snow crab," Dumville said.

The Alberton Fire Department held an open house this month so people in the community could get a closer look at the new search and rescue vessel.

"It does feel a lot better. Again, there are certain restrictions. Our vessel is 21 feet, so if we get high wind conditions, we're probably unable to respond. But we're able to respond to a lot more, for sure."

Dumville said the search and rescue boat will also be on call for on-water emergencies in nearby communities.

Fourteen of the department's 33 members are now trained in small vessel operations through the Canadian Coast Guard. (Submitted by Alberton Fire Department)

"It is a mutual aid vessel, so anywhere that it is needed to go, we can go," Dumville said.

"It's on the trailer in the hall at all times … Like most people say to us: 'it's awesome that you got it. We hope that you never have to use it.'"