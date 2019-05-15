Alberton may not have enough councillors to run the town

Yet another councillor has resigned in the town of Alberton, P.E.I.

Town officials confirmed the latest resignation came Wednesday.

That means with just two councillors left, as well as Mayor David Gordon, the town will no longer have quorum or enough people to legally make municipal decisions at the end of the month — but there is a council meeting planned for Thursday evening.

When reached on Thursday by CBC, the mayor said he wouldn't comment on the issue at this time.

He did say provincial municipal affairs officials are meeting with the remaining council this evening to discuss the situation.

Meanwhile, officials with the province said they are working with the town to address the situation. They said there are provisions in the Municipal Government Act for the minister to allow for the running of the town business until a by-election is held.

A range of options will be discussed at Thursday's private meeting, they said.

5 resignations in a month

Three other Alberton councillors announced recently that they were leaving as well as the CAO.

Susan Wallace-Flynn, the chief administrative officer, announced her retirement two weeks ago after 35 years in the position. Her resignation was followed by the three councillors.

Coun. Claudia Gallant announced she was leaving at the end of the month because she is moving from the town. The two other councillors, David Cahill and Donnie Bernard notified the town of their resignations due to health reasons.

Bernard will remain on council until June 30.

CBC has not yet been able to reach the latest councillor to resign.

The council faced a lot of criticism this spring when it refused to raise the Pride flag and recently it was revealed the mayor hasn't paid his sewer bill in 13 years.

Last week, Gordon amended his disclosure statement with the town — indicating a debt to the municipality of more than $40,000.

