Construction of new health centre in Alberton expected to start spring 2022

Preparations are underway for the new $13-million West Prince Community Health Centre, a project that will house a range of primary care, mental health and addiction services.

A tender for site work is expected to be issued Tuesday. Construction would begin next spring and it's expected to be up and running by late 2023.

It will be built on the main road into town at the site of the former manor in Alberton.

Angela Dalton-Arsenault, a therapist with Community Mental Health Services, says the new building will make it easier to deliver services.

"Sometimes it's difficult to find how to get to us. We take referrals from many sources but if we are all under one roof, if someone is accessing help for their physical health concerns we'll be all in the same building that way."

The announcement comes as western P.E.I. copes with a chronic shortage of medical professionals. The emergency room at the Western Hospital in Alberton had to close at least twice last month.

Health officials are hoping the new health centre will help attract doctors to the area.