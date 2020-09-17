Search underway for missing teenagers in western P.E.I.
There is a search underway this morning in West Prince for a boat that did not return, says Alberton Mayor David Gordon.
Boys out boating Wednesday
Two teenage boys from the area went out in a dory last night off Northport, said Gordon.
RCMP are not sharing any information on what they're calling an active investigation.
The dispatcher said a media release will be issued later today.