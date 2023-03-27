Alberton Mayor David Gordon dies

David Gordon, mayor of the western P.E.I. town of Alberton, has died.

Gordon died on Saturday at the age of 61 after being diagnosed with liver disease last year. The town announced his death on its Twitter account Sunday evening.

Gordon was elected mayor in 2018 and returned to office by acclamation last fall. Gordon also ran unsuccessfully for the legislature as a Progressive Conservative in 2011.

His daughter, Holly, said Gordon's interest in politics was lifelong.

"For as long as I can remember he was always interested in politics," she said.

"I don't know why he liked it so much, but he always, my whole life, I always remember him in politics and talking about politics."

A growing town

In his five years as mayor Gordon saw some tumult and controversy.

In 2019 several councillors resigned due to health reasons, leaving the town with barely a quorum to operate the council.

In that same year, council rejected a request to fly the Pride flag. It had been taken down the previous year following complaints.

He also oversaw some rapid growth in the town, with 16 per cent added to the population from 2016 to 2021.

'Every kid … every senior'

Gordon was an entrepreneur, launching the tour company Gordon's Tours in 2001.

Deputy Mayor Blair Duggan said through the tour company Gordon got to know people all over West Prince.

"Every kid who played hockey in West Prince certainly knew him from the bus and every senior he took on bus tours," said Duggan.

Gordon was both a friend and a colleague, said Duggan, and council hopes to carry on with some of the initiatives he started.

Holly Gordon said she is hearing from a lot of people who took tours with her father.

"It's really nice to hear people say they're going to miss him and how much of an impact he had on their lives," she said.

A wake will be held Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Rooney Funeral Home, with the funeral Thursday at 2 p.m. at the same location.

The family is asking for donations for the Western Hospital Equipment Fund, the West Prince Caring Cupboard, or the Montrose United Church Cemetery Fund in his memory.