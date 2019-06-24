Alberton mayor wants bylaw officer for West Prince

The mayor of Alberton says he is hoping to meet with his counterparts in other western P.E.I. communities to discuss the idea of sharing a bylaw enforcement officer

David Gordon says his town can't afford to hire an officer on its own, but could make it work if the cost was shared.

"I just thought it might be a good idea for all communities up west here, like Tyne Valley, O'Leary, Tignish," he said.

Gordon said he hasn't reached out to any of the communities yet, but has talked to a least one person who is interested in doing the job.

"I have to talk to the other three or four municipalities and get their thoughts and input on it," he said.

Gordon said having a bylaw enforcement officer in the area would benefit Alberton and the surrounding communities.

He said if the community had an officer, "maybe we could have put a stop to few things up here."

The officer could handle things like ensuring building permits are in place and dealing with unsightly premises, he said.

"I think now is the time to look into getting one for the future," Gordon said.

Gordon said the position could be full time or maybe even just on a contract basis when needed.

