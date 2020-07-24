Alberton hospital ER to close 2 nights this weekend
Lack of registered nurses means no ER at Western Hospital
For the second time this month, the Collaborative Emergency Centre at Western Hospital in Alberton will be closed because of a "temporary lack of registered nurse coverage," a Health PEI news release said.
The closure will be in effect July 24 and 25 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
People with medical needs developing during those evenings are being told to call 811 to speak to a registered nurse or 911 for emergency situations.
Those situations would include symptoms like unusual shortness of breath, tightness in the chest or abdominal pain; a need to have stitches or care for broken bones; or severe fever, diarrhea or vomiting in young children.
The Alberton Collaborative Emergency Centre last ran into a shortage of nurses on Canada Day.
The next nearest emergency department is in Summerside, about 65 kilometres away.
More from CBC P.E.I.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.