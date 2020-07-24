Alberton hospital ER to close 2 nights this weekend

For the second time this month, the Collaborative Emergency Centre at Western Hospital in Alberton will be closed because of a "temporary lack of registered nurse coverage," a Health PEI news release said.

The closure will be in effect July 24 and 25 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

People with medical needs developing during those evenings are being told to call 811 to speak to a registered nurse or 911 for emergency situations.

Those situations would include symptoms like unusual shortness of breath, tightness in the chest or abdominal pain; a need to have stitches or care for broken bones; or severe fever, diarrhea or vomiting in young children.

The Alberton Collaborative Emergency Centre last ran into a shortage of nurses on Canada Day.

The next nearest emergency department is in Summerside, about 65 kilometres away.

