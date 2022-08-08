Western Hospital ER closing for the rest of the day Monday

The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed for the remainder of the day, according to a Health P.E.I. release sent out just after 4 p.m. Monday.

The release cited a high volume of patients for the closure.

The ER is scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with emergency medical needs outside of these hours should call 911 or seek emergency services when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C (100.4 F) or higher.

If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on the best course of action.

The hospital's Collaborative Emergency Centre, which operates between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. with service from paramedics with Advanced Life Support training and emergency nurses who provide urgent care assessment in consultation with an on-call emergency physician, is closed for the rest of the summer due to continued staff shortages.