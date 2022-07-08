Western Hospital ER closing overnight throughout the weekend

The emergency room at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will be operating on reduced hours again this weekend.

The ER will be closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. due to a temporary lack of staffing, according to Health P.E.I.

Each day, it will reopen at 8 a.m. the following morning.

The ER at the Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague is also operating on reduced hours this weekend.

Anyone with emergency medical needs outside of these hours should call 911 or seek emergency services when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C (100.4 F) or higher.

If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on the best course of action.