The town of Alberton, P.E.I., and a local business owner are at odds over work being proposed for a building in the town.

James Rayner owns the former movie theatre at 472 Church Street.

He told CBC News, 19 people currently live in the building — most of them employed at his fish plant in Howard's Cove.

Earlier this month, town council voted to turn down a building permit application to renovate the building. The owner submitted an application last year, seeking permission to construct 15 bedrooms inside the two-storey building, with shared kitchen and bathroom facilities, according to the town.

Mayor David Gordon said the town asked the provincial fire marshal's office to inspect the building. That inspection took place Jan. 16.

"These people deserve a good safe living area to be in," said Gordon. "We wanted the fire marshal to come up and have a look and just see what kind of a structure the building was, like for fire code."

Property currently zoned commercial

The property is currently zoned commercial, and use of the building for mainly residential purposes is not allowed.

Rayner accuses the town of failing to live up to its word. He said the former council assured him there would be no problem when he bought the place two years ago, intending to fix it up.

Alberton mayor David Gordon holds out hope that the situation can be resolved. The building owner says he's making some fire safety improvements. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"You want to get people to stay in this community, you've got to give them a place to live," said Rayner. "They have never one time asked me to come and see what I'm doing."

Rayner said he started renovations to the upstairs last summer — adding extra rooms to give the residents more privacy.

He said the building in Alberton is one of several he owns or rents to accommodate workers. He said many of his employees are from overseas, have become permanent residents and now rent homes of their own in the area.

No one answered the door at 472 Church Street when CBC knocked on Wednesday.

Mayor holds out hope

The mayor thinks things may be worked out.

"Who's to say down the road we're not going to bring in a bylaw ... [if] the building's up to code and stuff, we could bring it to our council meeting," said Gordon. "He could be issued a permit down the road."

The provincial fire marshal's office said it is now working with the owner to ensure compliance with fire codes.

Rayner said he's making some changes suggested by the fire marshal, including installing more fire extinguishers and maybe a sprinkler system.

