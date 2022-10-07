Fire completely destroys 2-storey house in Alberton
Tenants have found temporary accommodations, fire department says
A fire totally destroyed a two-storey home in Alberton on Friday.
Members of the Alberton fire department said the building on Main Street was completely engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene. The fire broke out at 4 a.m.
The two tenants who lived there were not at home when the fire broke out.
"We knew the home itself was going to be a total loss," said deputy chief Darrell Graham.
"We shifted our tactics to exposure protection for Rooney Funeral home and behind the home was Iron Haven Gym," he said.
"So we deployed hose lines for exposure protection and we called the Western Hospital that was in close proximity to shut off their air handling system so they wouldn't be sucking that smoke into the hospital itself."
Firefighters were successful in protecting the surrounding buildings, but the house was completely levelled.
Graham said the tenants have found other temporary accommodations.
The P.E.I. Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what caused the fire.
