Alberton fire department trying to raise $100K for rescue boat

Jamie and Brenda Hustler of Hustler Fiberglass Boats in Alberton made the very first donation to the fundraiser, in memory of two teens who drowned in a boating accident in the area this fall, Ethan Reilly and Alex Hutchinson. (Alberton Fire Department/Facebook)

The Alberton fire department is raising money to buy a fire boat to use during water emergencies.

Fire chief Shannon Dumville says in the last two to three years, there have been 50 per cent more water-related emergency calls where a boat is needed, and if the department had its own boat it could respond more quickly.

"We've seen a very sharp increase in boat traffic especially in and around Cascumpec Bay, Northport area," Dumville told CBC Radio: Island Morning host Mitch Cormier.

"We feel as though we need to do something better, to be better equipped." He said the department believes Islanders who saw travel curtailed this summer opted instead to buy watercraft — everything from party barges to powerboats.

Currently, the department has volunteers who are fishermen who will lend their boats, and the community is always quick to offer, but it's not the same, Dumville said.

Seeking donations of any size

The department is aiming to raise $100,000 dollars for a rigid-hull inflatable boat with a 140-horsepower outboard motor that would seat three first responders and is equipped with proper suits, helmets, life vests and electronic communication and navigation tools. It needs to be very stable so they can go out in rough weather, he said.

Some of the funds raised will go to better train firefighters for water rescues.

Alberton would be the first in the area to put this kind of vessel in its fire hall, he said — Summerside is the closest currently.

Dumville wouldn't speculate as to whether having such a boat at hand would have helped improve the outcome of a boat capsizing in September that claimed the lives of two local teens, Ethan Reilly and Alex Hutchinson.

So far they have raised between 30 and 50 per cent of the money they'll need, he said. Local municipalities, the credit union, the firefighter's club and more have made contributions, and Dumville said they are in talks with the province for funding too.

They hope to put the boat out to tender as soon as possible in hopes that the boat can arrive by June 2021, Dumville said. There are a couple of companies in Nova Scotia that build this type of vessel, he said.

They're seeking donations via the Alberton Fire Department Facebook page.

