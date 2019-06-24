Short-handed Alberton council gets provincial support to keep working

Alberton's mayor says things are looking up for the municipality, after a tumultuous several weeks.

In the past month, the town has had five people resign from municipal duties — the chief administrative officer and four town councillors.

Mayor David Gordon said after two productive meetings Thursday night, he's confident about the future of the town — despite the three member council.

"I've got a better handle on things today for sure after meeting with municipal affairs last night, I think we can move forward on a lot of this stuff and create some good things to happen for the town in the near future," Gordon said.

Alberton Mayor David Gordon says a meeting with a mediator is planned for July to come to an agreement on his debt with the municipality. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

He said the province has offered its support with local governance so council can continue until a byelection can be held to fill vacant council positions.

"They're going to let us continue on as council and myself as mayor," Gordon said.

He said the timing of a byelection will be decided at the next council meeting in July.

Dealing with outstanding sewer bill

Last week, it also came to light that Gordon hasn't paid his sewer bill in 13 years.

He said he doesn't use the service — so shouldn't pay for it — but remains left with a $40,000 debt to the municipality.

That issue will also be settled at a meeting in July — with the help of a mediator — to come to an agreement between the municipality and Gordon.

"We will deal with it, our council will deal with it and put it behind us," Gordon said.

