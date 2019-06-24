Short-handed Alberton council gets provincial support to keep working
Mayor's outstanding sewer bill, determining byelection date to be dealt with at July meeting
Alberton's mayor says things are looking up for the municipality, after a tumultuous several weeks.
In the past month, the town has had five people resign from municipal duties — the chief administrative officer and four town councillors.
Mayor David Gordon said after two productive meetings Thursday night, he's confident about the future of the town — despite the three member council.
"I've got a better handle on things today for sure after meeting with municipal affairs last night, I think we can move forward on a lot of this stuff and create some good things to happen for the town in the near future," Gordon said.
He said the province has offered its support with local governance so council can continue until a byelection can be held to fill vacant council positions.
"They're going to let us continue on as council and myself as mayor," Gordon said.
He said the timing of a byelection will be decided at the next council meeting in July.
Dealing with outstanding sewer bill
Last week, it also came to light that Gordon hasn't paid his sewer bill in 13 years.
He said he doesn't use the service — so shouldn't pay for it — but remains left with a $40,000 debt to the municipality.
That issue will also be settled at a meeting in July — with the help of a mediator — to come to an agreement between the municipality and Gordon.
"We will deal with it, our council will deal with it and put it behind us," Gordon said.
More P.E.I. news
With files Jessica Doria-Brown
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.