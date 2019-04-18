Arrest made in connection to death of P.E.I. man

RCMP in Red Deer, Alta., have made an arrest in connection with the March 29 death of a Prince Edward Island man.

Quentin Strawberry, 37, was arrested on his outstanding warrant in relation to the homicide of Joseph Junior Alfred Gallant, 45.

Strawberry remains in police custody.

RCMP are still searching for 37-year-old Jennifer Lee Caswell in connection with the same case.

Both Strawberry and Caswell have been charged with second-degree murder and assault causing bodily harm.

The funeral for Joseph Junior Alfred Gallant was held last week in Summerside, P.E.I. He leaves behind two adult sons and a grandson.

Family members on P.E.I. say they are relieved that at least one arrest has been made.

