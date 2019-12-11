Part of Albany Y closed after potato truck overturns
More than 27,000 kilograms of potatoes willl have to be unloaded
The entrance to the Albany Y on Route 1 is closed until further notice after a tractor-trailer hauling more than 27,000 kilograms (60,000 pounds) of potatoes slid off the road and onto its side Wednesday at about 8:30 a.m., police say.
Nobody was injured, and the potatoes did not spill out of the truck, said East Prince RCMP Const. Frank Stevenson. Speed was not a factor, he said.
"The driver couldn't negotiate the curve and just went over to the side."
The ramp is closed while workers remove the potatoes. Stevenson said they are removing the potatoes "by hand from the truck and onto a conveyor belt into a bucket of a tractor and basically transporting it to another tractor and into another potato truck."
The tractor-trailer is registered in New Brunswick, RCMP said.
Route 1A remains open in both directions.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.