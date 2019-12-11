Part of Albany Y closed after potato truck overturns

The entrance to the Albany Y on Route 1 is closed until further notice after a tractor-trailer hauling more than 27,000 kilograms (60,000 pounds) of potatoes slid off the road and onto its side Wednesday at about 8:30 a.m., police say.

Nobody was injured, and the potatoes did not spill out of the truck, said East Prince RCMP Const. Frank Stevenson. Speed was not a factor, he said.

"The driver couldn't negotiate the curve and just went over to the side."

The ramp is closed while workers remove the potatoes. Stevenson said they are removing the potatoes "by hand from the truck and onto a conveyor belt into a bucket of a tractor and basically transporting it to another tractor and into another potato truck."

The tractor-trailer is registered in New Brunswick, RCMP said.

Route 1A remains open in both directions.

