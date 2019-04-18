2 men arrested, drugs and weapons seized in Albany

Police arrested two men and seized a number of weapons and drugs after executing a search warrant in Albany, P.E.I., on Thursday.

The Prince District Joint Forces Operations (JFO) Drug Unit say they seized a loaded sawed off rifle, a loaded shotgun, three hand pellet guns, two long pellet guns, a large amount of knives, a machete, brass knuckles, two batons and bear spray.

They also say they seized approximately 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine pills, approximately 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine and an undisclosed quantity of cocaine.

Police said the two men are in custody and will be facing firearms and drug charges.

