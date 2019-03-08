Skip to Main Content
4 people arrested, drugs, cash and weapons seized in western P.E.I.

Police say four people were arrested and drugs, cash and weapons were seized after a targeted vehicle stop in Albany, P.E.I., on Wednesday.

Woman from P.E.I. and 3 men from New Brunswick were arrested and later released

The stop was made by the Prince District Joint Forces Operations Drug Unit, which is comprised of officers from RCMP, Summerside Police and Kensington Police. (CBC)

The stop was made by the Prince District Joint Forces Operations Drug Unit, which is comprised of officers from RCMP, Summerside Police and Kensington Police.

According to a release, 162 methamphetamine tablets, crystal methamphetamine, hydromorphone, approximately $250 in cash, and weapons were seized.

Police said a 45-year-old woman from P.E.I., as well as three men from New Brunswick, aged 29, 33 and 40 were arrested and later released.

Police said they will appear in court on a later date.

