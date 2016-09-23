Arson suspected in western P.E.I. fire

A fire in an abandoned home in West Prince was a case of arson, say RCMP.

The fire started Sunday around 10 p.m. in Alaska, which is on the Northumberland Strait east of O'Leary.

The home was abandoned, and was not connected to electricity. In a news release, police said they spoke to a local resident who described three people on ATVs who were in the area about an hour before the fire was reported to the O'Leary Fire Department.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about the fire to call them. Anonymous tips may be left with Crime Stoppers, on their website or via phone.

