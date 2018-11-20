Fire destroys home but chores on farm continue

Alan Weir tends to the animals on his hobby farm, with his burnt-out home in the background. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Alan Weir continues to look after his livestock after a fire destroyed his family's home Sunday in Profits Corner, between Elmsdale and Tignish, P.E.I.

The 53-year-old hauls jugs of water twice a day from a neighbour's house for two horses, four goats, three rabbits and five chickens — with no electricity, there is no access to water on the small property.

"Everybody's been incredibly generous," Weir said.

Neighbours pitch in

The family lost two dogs and two cats in the house fire as well as all their belongings.

"It hurts. It's like the loss of a member of your family," Weir said.

The family lost two dogs and two cats in the house fire as well as all their belongings. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

One pet, a beagle named Jake, survived.

Neighbours are collecting clothing and friends have given them use of a house.

Weir and his wife Dianne Birt moved back to P.E.I. in March to retire, after decades living off-Island.

The P.E.I. fire marshal told CBC News Tuesday the cause of the fire remains undetermined due to the extent of damage in the house.

Weir said it is a complete loss.

The family hopes to build a smaller house on the property or buy a mini home, Weir said.

