Workforce growth key to tourism success, says federal tourism official

While Prince Edward Island is known as a tourist destination Alaina Lockhart, the federal parliamentary secretary for tourism, says tourism plays an important economic role across the country.

"It represents 1.8 million jobs across Canada which is about one in 11 jobs. That surprises a lot of people, they don't realize that when you look at all the small businesses and tourism operators that are involved that they really do employ that many people across the country."

Lockhart, who is visiting P.E.I. to take part in the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I.'s annual conference, said tourism represents two per cent of the gross domestic product across the country and 6.3 per cent for the Island.

"It's an absolutely important industry and one we see a ton of opportunity to grow further."

Growing the workforce

Alaina Lockhart, federal parliamentary secretary for tourism, said tourism plays an important economic role across Canada. (CBC)

​Lockhart says she knows there are issues with having an adequate workforce in the tourism sector but said the federal government is looking to grow that workforce.

"It's a combination of things, it's looking at skills and training ... raising the profile of tourism as a job opportunity for people and taking a look at what those barriers are for employers who are looking for a workforce."

The parliamentary secretary pointed out tourism was the number one employer of youth but said some provinces have come up with innovative ways to bring other age groups to the workforce.

"For instance, in New Brunswick they have come up with a seniors employment program and that is helping tourism operators carry through their season. Instead of finishing on Labour Day, they're finishing after Thanksgiving."

Marketing is also another key to growing tourism and Lockhart said being able to provide stabilized funding to Destination Canada, a Crown corporation that markets Canada as a tourist destination internationally, has helped.

"It's an exciting time because we have new methods available to us for marketing. Destination Canada talked about how they are moving into non-traditional ways of reaching new people."

Lockhart said while the majority of visitors used to be from the United States that has changed over the past ten years and now more international visitors are coming to see Canada.

