CBC News: Compass wins best TV newscast at Atlantic Journalism Awards
Atlantic Journalism Award winners for 2023 were announced during events held simultaneously in Halifax, Fredericton and St. John's. And P.E.I.'s suppertime newscast was among them.
Prince Edward Island show wins best newscast in 2023 Atlantic news competition
Prince Edward Island's CBC News: Compass won gold for best newscast at the Atlantic Journalism Awards on Thursday night.
Award winners were announced during events held simultaneously in Halifax, Fredericton and St. John's.
CBC P.E.I.'s Steve Bruce also won a silver award in the television breaking/spot news category for his reporting on the MV Holiday Island fire last summer.
A number of other P.E.I. journalist also received nominations:
- Teresa Wright's coverage of Fiona fallout on the Island for Global News earned a silver in the digital breaking news category.
- Paul MacNeill of the Eastern Graphic took a silver in the newspaper feature category for his profile, "Who will apologize to Jason Sark?"
- Rachel Collier earned a silver in the best community newspaper news story category for the Graphic's "Transitional nightmare," part of the "Through the Cracks" series looking into P.E.I.'s mental health and addiction crisis.
- SaltWire's Stu Neatby earned a silver in the newspaper breaking news category for his article: "Prince Edward Island health minister says no conflict over deputy regarding Medavie contract."
- John Morris took a silver in photo journalism for his coverage of the IIHF World Juniors.
A full list of winners can be found on the Facebook page of the Atlantic Journalism Awards.
